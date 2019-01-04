Ben Shapiro Joins KLIX

He's the voice of America's young conservatives. Ben Shapiro joins the line-up at Newsradio 1310, KLIX beginning January 7th. Shapiro will fill the time slot just after Sean Hannity. Glenn Beck moves to 7:00 P.M. and Dave Ramsey to weekends.

He's the author of 7 books and a graduate of Harvard Law School.

Shapiro started his media career as a teenager writing for his local newspaper. He's the author of 7 books and a graduate of Harvard Law School. Shapiro had a syndicated news column at the age of 23 and founded his own publication, the Daily Wire .

For some reaction to his skill:

Sarah Palin says that Americans should “consider Ben’s advice about how we must stand up and push back twice as hard against this bullying”. Sean Hannity says to join Ben Shapiro and “fight back!” against liberal bullying. Michelle Malkin says Shapiro is “infused with the indomitable spirit of his friend and mentor Andrew Breitbart”. Even the liberal Washington Post, in the aftermath of Shapiro’s devastating destruction of Piers Morgan on national television, conceded that Shapiro is a “foe of extraordinary polemical agility.”

Give Ben a Magic Valley welcome!