You Mean We've Never Felt it Before?

It’s going to get hot! Next week. We call it summer. On Monday and Tuesday, some places in Idaho are likely going to have triple-digit high temperatures. The remainder of the week will be slightly cooler. Much of the country east of the Mississippi experienced hot weather in recent days. It allowed liberal media to claim once more that our naughty human behavior is boiling the seas and frying the land.

Credit Bill Colley. Credit Bill Colley. loading...

I remember watching a Hollywood type (Ted Danson, I think), on a TV show 35 years ago, claim that humanity wouldn’t survive the 1990s. Funny, I saw him on a commercial just the other day smashing a piggy bank. I guess he needed the money.

The Worst Heat Happened Under FDR

Idaho’s hottest recorded day was 91 years ago! In Orofino, not known as the oven of the state.

There were numerous records smashed during the 1930s, and then some of the coldest winters on record hampered our troops in Europe 10 years later.

I saw an exchange between Bernie Sanders and Joe Rogan. Sanders is still trying to sell the Marxist global warming scam. Rogan politely countered with evidence collected from the liberal Washington Post. The old coot looked like someone had clocked him in the face. The Senator claimed he hadn’t seen the story.



Bernie Sanders is Clueless

Look, many friends have worked on staff for members of the House and Senate. Offices get several copies of Pravda-on-the-Potomac (the Post) at taxpayers’ expense. At least one staffer is assigned to read the paper. Sanders' claim of ignorance means he won’t acknowledge he’s promoting a scam. For a man who rails about wealth transfers, he supports one.

Credit Bill Colley. Credit Bill Colley. loading...

Let me say that I’ve never slipped on ice in summer and broken a fibula. I’ve done it in winter. I’m more worried about freezing to death than sweating on a July day.