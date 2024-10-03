Beware Orphaned Bears in Idaho’s Forests and Small Towns

If you spot a wandering bear cub in the Wood River Valley, leave it alone. Some young cubs may have been abandoned by their mothers before hibernation. Mom is dealing with dry weather, and in some places that have come through a scorching fire, there are limited food resources. Cubs may have been pushed out into the world early, as a mom is concerned about feeding herself before winter and living to produce more cubs.

That was shared with me by Craig White. He’s the regional supervisor for Idaho Fish and Game.

Bears will forage in backyards and trash cans. Especially if they’re hungry. Cubs can also be very curious. But they remain wild animals.

It’s also a reminder to ensure your edibles are secured at the hunting camp. A good heavyweight cooler is a good start.

By the way, the dry conditions are also a concern in camp. Nights are cool to cold. If you plan to build a fire, be very careful. I realize it’s redundant for many, a bit like remedial life, but drown the fire if you’re leaving the camp.

There’s not any moisture included in the long-range forecast. That can change, but through mid-October, conditions look dry. Some areas in the mountains have been burning since late July. Western Idaho and the central highlands have had the worst of the fire season. If you’re going into the woods, check the conditions in advance.

South Central Idaho avoided any big fires, but we’re not yet in the clear.

