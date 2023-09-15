BEWARE: Polar Vortex Could Soon Chill Idaho Weather

There are big changes on the way to Idaho. While the first day of fall on the calendar doesn’t always signal the end of summer-like weather, we’re headed for a confluence of both temperature and calendar. So much for climate change!

The website for Weather Underground predicts we’ll see a drastic drop in daytime highs starting on the 21st. A high that may not get beyond 60 degrees. Followed by rain and low 60s on the 22nd. This will follow the last weekend of summer when some places in the state’s valleys could see highs reaching 90 degrees. What gives here? Possibly a wider change across North America. I read earlier this week that a polar vortex is forming. The name sounds wicked and has left parts of the Northeast in the deep freeze in some past winters. Not sure it’s always the weather version of the Grim Reaper, but it could explain more relaxed readings.

I’ve watched some videos on our long-range weather and I’m not seeing any great consensus, other than the Northwest will be wetter if not colder in winter. Blame your buddy El Nino!

I don’t mind daytime highs in the neighborhood of 60 to 65 degrees. Put on a hoodie and you’ll be comfortable all day. This time of year I can sometimes go two months without turning on the heating and cooling system. The cost of which isn’t getting any lower.

I don’t care for shoveling and driving on slippery roads. But who does? I also like autumn because it brings along one of my favorite holidays. I can taste the Thanksgiving turkey as I write.