81-year-old Man on Bicycle Struck Near Hansen

HANSEN, Idaho (KLIX)-An 81-year-old Hansen man was hit by a pickup truck Thursday afternoon in Twin Falls County. According to Idaho State Police, the man was hit a little before 3 p.m. on Overland Road, just east of Hansen, by a Ford F150 pickup driven by a 74-year-old Hansen man. The 81-year-old had to be flown by helicopter to a hospital. ISP said the man had not been wearing a helmet. The bicycle and pickup had been headed in the same direction. The crash is still under investigation.

