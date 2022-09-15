81-year-old Man on Bicycle Struck Near Hansen
HANSEN, Idaho (KLIX)-An 81-year-old Hansen man was hit by a pickup truck Thursday afternoon in Twin Falls County. According to Idaho State Police, the man was hit a little before 3 p.m. on Overland Road, just east of Hansen, by a Ford F150 pickup driven by a 74-year-old Hansen man. The 81-year-old had to be flown by helicopter to a hospital. ISP said the man had not been wearing a helmet. The bicycle and pickup had been headed in the same direction. The crash is still under investigation.
Get our free mobile app
Five Best States To Live In
Notorious for creating all sorts of lists and ranking just about everything under the sun, WalletHub is back at it again. Why must these sites pit the states against one another? Regardless--here we go...the Five Best States to Live In, ranked!