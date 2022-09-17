81-Year-old Hansen Man Dies after Being Hit by Pickup
HANSEN, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho police say an 81-year-old man who was hit by a pickup while on a bicycle Thursday died in the hospital. According to Idaho State Police, the elderly man was struck Thursday afternoon on Overland Road by a Ford F150 pickup driven by a 74-year-old Hansen man. The 81-year-old was flown by a helicopter to a hospital. ISP said the man had not been wearing a helmet. The crash is still under investigation.
Get our free mobile app
McCall's Most Expensive Home Has Two Tremendous Private Beaches
Built in 2002, this incredible home is located on the east arm of Payette Lake (the side with the dirt road.) It costs nearly double the price of the second most expensive home on the market in August 2022.