Bicyclist Killed on Idaho Highway in West Idaho

NAMPA, Idaho (KLIX)-A 69-year-old man was killed while riding a bicycle Saturday afternoon north of Nampa. According to Idaho State Police (ISP), George Grant was riding the shoulder of US Highway 20, in Canyon County at a little after 3 p.m. when he was hit by a Jeep, driven by Sherri Sass of Garden City.

ISP says Grant was headed west on the highway when Sass, 62, who was headed in the same direction, allegedly drove the Jeep Cherokee partially onto the right shoulder and hit him. The man, who is from Caldwell, was taken by ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise where he died; ISP says the man was not wearing a helmet.

Police say the westbound lane of the highway was blocked for more than two hours.