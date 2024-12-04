Why Idaho Nudist Colonies Are Few and Far Between

Idaho does have nudist colonies. Not many, and I would suggest there are two major reasons. We’re generally modest and humble, and two, it can get pretty dang cold here. Like the TV news types like to say, ice is slippery, drink plenty of fluids, and remember to wear clothes on winter days. Otherwise, we would forget without KTVB teaching us remedial life!

A friend in Florida is looking for a temporary place to stay. A lot of people there have been displaced by recent hurricanes. She saw a listing and sent me a link as a laugh. It took me a moment to process the “clothing-optional community”. Of course, we can all make a similar decision when we’re indoors and the shades are closed, but I don’t recommend it if you have a cat that makes biscuits.

If I walked around outside without clothes, I would be confused with a hairy version of the Michelin Man. In Idaho, that would imply a resemblance to Bigfoot. A mythical creature, though. The neighbor you see buying razors by the bulk at Costco could be hiding his real identity. Rumor has it, that several Sasquatch serve as county commissioners and one may seek a third term as Governor.

In Florida, there’s nothing mythical about alligators. They’re thicker than mosquitoes. Gators can probably digest a nudist far more easily than a guy in pastel pants and golf shoes. In the long run, it cleanses the gene pool.

I’m not sure I’m ready to watch my neighbors walk around naked. I did a story many years ago at one of these encampments, and let me just say some people need to dress. It covers a lot of skin tags.



Get our free mobile app