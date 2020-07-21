Bigfoot Might Live In Idaho, Idaho Makes Top List Of Sightings

If Bigfoot does in fact exist, the chances of him (or her) living in Idaho has to be pretty good. A new report out says Idaho is one of the top 5 states with the most Bigfoot sightings in the United States per capita.

Even though Idaho does not have the most sightings overall, per capita we are ranked number 4 in the United States with 93 sightings. With a population of a little over 1.5 million, that means there are 5.2 sightings of Bigfoot per 100 thousand people.

It appears Bigfoot really likes the Pacific Northwest because topping the list is Washington and Oregon. Right below Idaho is Montana and Wyoming. West Virginia is ranked 3rd.

Bigfoot must really like trees and wilderness. Alaska is ranked 8th so maybe with all that fur he enjoys some colder weather. Washington has the most Bigfoot sightings overall with almost 700 reported. There is actually an entire website dedicated to Bigfoot field research and if you see anything, you can report it to this website.

According to this research and reports as well, there is a pretty good chance Bigfoot does not live in Nevada, Rhode Island or Massachusetts. They are the states with the least recorded sightings per capita. North Dakots is ranked 10th in least amount of sightings which I find weird because it seems like Bigfoot territory to me.