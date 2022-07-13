Bigfoot Or Larry Bird? Size 17 Imprint Archived On Idaho Mountain

Idaho has been the source of numerous reports and documented evidence regarding Bigfoot since researchers began keeping track decades ago. A YouTube channel devoted to investigating the elusive beast many believe still wanders the planet recently shared an image of what the host believes is a large foot imprint left by a Sasquatch in the mountains of northern Idaho.

Whether you believe in Bigfoot or not, the fact of the matter is there are a massive number of people worldwide that do, and they spend a lot of time, money, and resources trying to prove that the half-man, half-ape isn't just a campfire story.

When it comes to the subject of Bigfoot, I'm more than a skeptic. Extraterrestrials are far more believable in my opinion than a massive man-ape that has managed to dodge capture for more than a century.

I can't put any faith in its existence. The fact that the only actual alleged footage of this Bigfoot that was remotely intriguing and was filmed 55 years ago (Patterson-Gimlin) was proven to be a hoax out of California. However, every year new videos and images are turned over by people that jumpstart the entire debate all over again.

The YouTube channel Team Shaboobalu shares content that is supposed to be related to Bigfoot. On July 9, 2022, the host posted a picture of a size 17-foot imprint reportedly discovered in the Selkirk Mountains of northern Idaho. The post contains a date of June 22 in its title line, which may or may not mean the print was discovered less than a month ago.

There are many professional basketball players that wear size 17 shoes. Perhaps Boston Celtics great Larry Bird went backpacking recently in the Idaho panhandle. That's just as believable as Bigfoot leaving the print behind in my opinion.

