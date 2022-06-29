You have to see this video. A family was on a boardwalk in Yellowstone National Park and got too close to a bison. The bison attacked, and it did not end well. It didn't end as bad as it could have, there are no reports of a death occurring due to this goring.

The boy in the video can't be more than 6 or 7 years old. The two adults with him at least try to protect him from being attacked. The one gentleman during the entire thing is the real MVP running and snagging the kid before the bison gets to him.

I think my favorite part about the video is the end when what appears to be another tourist who was trying to help the situation, just gracefully walks along the boardwalk with bear spray, spraying it in the bison's face. And the bison just keeps going.

Thankfully, it appears no one was seriously hurt. I have a feeling the man who saved the small boy has a busted rib or something. I was really hoping that since Yellowstone only opened the south loop of the park that fewer people would be there and this would happen less.

In all fairness, the family was on a boardwalk, an area that you are allowed to walk along. I am not sure if they just didn't see the bison until it was too late or if they tried to get too close. Again, I don't know the full story except what this person started filming. I am thankful that it appears everyone is mostly ok. The man that got gored did end up going to the hospital, but he saved the boy.

Remember people, Yellowstone is a National Park, but the wildlife live there, that is their home. You are supposed to stay at least 25 feet from bison and elk, and 100 feet from wolves and bears. It is not a playground, the animals are wild. Keep a safe distance.

