Black Bear Diner in Twin Falls Now Open

A little rain didn't seem to put a damper on the soft opening of Twin Falls newest restaurant.

Black Bear Diner is a growing group of self proclaimed “anti-chain” restaurants that were founded in 1995. The Black Bear brand is expanding its footprint across the US with the majority of their locations in the northwest. Other locations in Idaho include Chubbuck, Idaho Falls and Boise

The menu at the Twin Falls location will be the same as the offerings at Black Bears other locations, and they are open Monday - Sunday 6a to 10p.

Black Bear Diner is located on Harrison St N & Pole Line road , next to the Hilton Garden Inn, in Twin Falls.