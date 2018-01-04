Blaine County Commissioners Ride the Short Bus to Work (Opinion)

A fresh example from Blaine County on why liberals are in constant need of remedial education.

it won’t stop prosecutors from seeking the death penalty

You’ve heard Blaine County Commissioners are opposed to the death penalty . They believe by gutting a program for defending the poor they’ll somehow end punishment for capital crimes.

The trouble is it won’t stop prosecutors from seeking the death penalty. It will cause judges to order the county to pay a defendant’s expenses, including costs for expert witnesses. So, in their zeal to save murderers from the same fate as their victims the Commissioners will saddle taxpayers with even higher costs and won’t likely spare anyone a trip to death row.

Twin Falls County Prosecutor Grant Loebs tells Newsradio 1310, KILX it appears the Commissioners didn’t consult his counterpart in Blaine County.