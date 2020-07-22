UPDATE: ITD has pushed back the blasting on Interstate 84 to next week because of possible weather this evening.

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-Rock blasting is scheduled for Thursday near Jerome that will stop traffic on the interstate for a short time.

The Idaho Transportation Department said crews will be blowing up rock in the median of Interstate 84 in the construction zone between Twin Falls and Jerome on July 23. Traffic on the interstate will be brought to a stop for safety reasons, no longer than an hour and possibly much less.

Blasting will not happen until after 7:30 p.m., outside of peak traffic hours to have less of an impact on motorists. Drivers are asked to use a different route if they can tomorrow. ITD announced earlier that the blasting will take place within the next few weeks.