Bliss to Get Broadband Access Through CARES Act Grant

BLISS, Idaho (KLIX)-People living in the small community of Bliss will soon have access to broadband internet services thanks to a number state agencies, companies and coronavirus relief money.

Southern Idaho Economic Development and the city of Bliss announced the community was given a $840,00 grant for a broadband tower from the CARES Act and a Coronavirus Financial Advisory Committee Broadband Grant. "This project will reach across the City of Bliss, providing important broadband access to hundreds of households and businesses," said Idaho Department of Commerce Director Tom Kealey. "Additionally, the expanded service will enable improved connectivity for distance learning, remote working, and vital public service providers including Bliss Fire and Bliss EMS."

The broadband access was also made possible through the Idaho Department of Commerce, Region IV Development Association, Southern Idaho Economic Development, and White Cloud Communications, which set up the tower. A dedication ceremony is scheduled for Wednesday Oct. 14, to dedicate the new tower outside of Bliss. Click HERE for more information