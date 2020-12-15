McDonald’s Opening Soon In Bliss

McDonald's is expanding to a location in Bliss. This will be another restaurant owned by the Kyle family and it will open up on Thursday, December 17th.

According to the Kyle family, this restaurant will provide 40 jobs to the community and they are still hiring if you or someone you know would like to help with the restaurant.

It will be located in the Love's Truck Stop at exit #141 off Interstate 84 and the good news is, it will be the first location that will be 24 hours that is run by the Kyle family. That is great news for truckers and travelers. It really is in a prime location for Bliss, surrounding communities and those who commute through the area.

This particular location is going to be run by Ryan Kyle who also runs locations in Hailey, Jerome, Gooding and Mountain Home. I know this is going to be a great addition to McDonald's and the community.

If anyone is interested in applying for any job openings they can text ID64 to 38000 for more details. With this being a 24 hour location they will likely be able to accommodate pretty much everyone's needed work schedule.

The restaurant will officially open at 10 a.m. on Thursday and I think we might have to head down to the new Love's Truck Stop and check it out for ourselves.