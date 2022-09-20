UPDATE: Traffic is now moving across the Hansen Bridge again after an earlier crash. Traffic headed south over the Perrine Bridge is still backed up. Go to 511.idaho.gov for current road conditions.

HANSEN, Idaho (KLIX)-An incident on the Hansen Bridge has halted traffic in both directions while inspections on the Perrine Bridge has traffic backed up heading into Twin Falls. 511.idaho.gov is reporting blockage in both directions at the Hansen Bridge, images show several vehicles and an ambulance on the bridge while traffic is backed up on both sides.

Meanwhile, traffic heading south on U.S. Highway 93 into Twin Falls is backed up at the Perrine Bridge because of inspections

. Traffic has been reduced down to one lane coming into Twin Falls. Updates to come...

