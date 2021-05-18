Body Found in Chubbuck Canal Identified as Fort Hall Woman

CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KLIX)-Authorities in Chubbuck have released the identify of a woman who was found dead in an irrigation canal on Saturday.

According to the Chubbuck Police Department, the body of Samantha Bear, 30, of Fort Hall was discovered on May 15, near the intersection of Hiline Road and New Day Parkway in a canal. The Ada County Coroner's office conducted an autopsy on Monday and revealed no obvious signs of trauma. The Chubbuck Police said they do not suspect foul play.

A toxicology report is being done, but will take several weeks before results are released. Police have asked anyone that may have been in contact with Bear to call them 208-237-7172.

