Coroner Identifies Boise Woman Killed in Early Morning Crash

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-A 28-year-old woman died when she hit a tree in her car on a Boise neighborhood street early Monday morning. According to the Ada County Coroner Dotti Owens, Tiffany Ward was the only person in the car when she hit a tree at a high rate of speed at around 3 a.m. August 9 at the intersection of South Gekeler Lane and Chickory Way.

The coroner said Ward died from multiple blunt force injuries in the crash. The young woman had been in a seat belt and was the only person in the vehicle. The Boise Police Department is investigating the crash. A toxicology report is being done, but will take several weeks.

