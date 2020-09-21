Body Of Idaho Hiker Who Fell 1,000 Feet Off Utah Mountain Found

The sheriff's department from a northern Utah county shared tragic details recently concerning a hiker who hadn't been heard from after leaving his Idaho home. Search crews discovered the man's body over the weekend.

Kyle Wimpenny, of Post Falls, Idaho, succumbed to injuries sustained after falling approximately 1,000 feet while in the process of attempting to climb to the top of Utah's tallest mountain, according to details shared by the Summit County Sherriff's Office.

The department's Facebook page stated that Mr. Wimpenny's body was found by search teams at approximately 2:30 PM on Sunday (September 20). The Idaho man was reported missing earlier in the week. According to social media, he may have been a student at Boise State University, and presently living there.

Kings Peak is a popular climbing destination, and stands at 13.534 feet. The mountain is located 250 miles southeast of Twin Falls. The Utah Department of Public Safety assisted in the search with the use of a helicopter. The sheriff's department went on to thank the other agencies that helped in the search, as well as expressed condolences to the friends and family of Mr. Wimpenny.

Kings Peak climbs are chronicled in a number of YouTube videos, and it's possible for a person to reach the peak in a single day. The post from the Summit County Sheriff's Office has received dozens on comments from people wishing the family of the victim well. It doesn't appear that weather conditions over the weekend for that area of Utah made for any sort of dangerous climb.

We also would like to send our heartfelt condolences to the family of Kyle Wimpenny.