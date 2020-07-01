Body Of Missing BASE Jumper Found

It has been confirmed that the body of missing BASE jumper Austin Carey has been found.

According to Lori Stewart of the Twin Falls County Sheriff Office it has been confirmed that the body has been recovered.

Austin Carey has been missing for more than a week near Pillar Falls after landing a successful BASE jump and trying to cross the river.

The family held a celebration of life for him last weekend and friends have shared tributes to him.

His body was found on the Jerome side of the canyon. Jerome County has been handling the case.