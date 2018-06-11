Body Recovered From North Idaho River after Crash

LEWISTON, Idaho (KLIX) Authorities have recovered the body of a man who's pickup truck went into a river four days earlier. According to Idaho State Police, on Wednesday, June 6, at around 7:24 p.m. witnesses saw a Dodge pickup lose control on US 12 and go into the river. Nez Perce County authorities sent out divers to find the pickup and driver, but could not because of hazardous conditions. Eventually the vehicle was found and recovered on Saturday while the body of Rodney Grant, age 47, was not recovered until Sunday, six miles downriver. ISP says the investigation is ongoing.