Boil Water Order Issued in Eden

EDEN, Idaho (KLIX) – A boil order has been issued for the city of Eden.

The order was issued around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday because a battery failed in the city’s generator, City Clerk Sharon Way told News Radio 1310. She said the battery failed after a farmer knocked out two power poles in the area, causing the generator to kick on and sapping the battery.

Crews were still trying to restore electricity she said at about 4 p.m., but the boil could be in effect for a day or two until water can be tested. The generator itself should be back up and running soon, she said.