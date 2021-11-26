MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (KLIX)-A 33-year-old man from Boise was killed in a rollover crash Friday morning close to Mountain Home while a passenger was injured. According to Idaho State Police, the man had been driving a Kia Spectra east on Interstate 84 when he lost control and rolled the vehicle. The man was ejected from the car and died on-site, he was not wearing a seat belt. The 38-year-old female passenger was taken to a local hospital. Westbound traffic was blocked for a little more than two hours.

