Boise Residents Fear Mass Eviction

It seems like a great idea, but a new Boise State student housing project could displace dozens of residents of an affordable-housing complex near the BSU campus. According to KBOI, a housing group called Collegiate Development Group plans to build luxury apartments in the exact spot where those residents are living now.

The 526 bedroom project would house BSU students. But, residents are saying that as rent prices are skyrocketing, there would be little choices for them to continue to live in Boise. According to KBOI, "Idaho holds the record for the highest rent increase in the entire country in 2019."

The twenty-five courtyard apartment complex currently is home to veterans, low-income families, and those living on social security.