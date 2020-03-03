Boise Second Best Capital City for Renters…really.

Ok, if I told you that Boise is a great place to be a renter, you'd probably laugh in my face. But, according to this new study, Boise has been confirmed to be the second-best capital city in the U.S. for renters. The study conducted by RentCafe attributed the ranking to low crime rates and "also earned points for the second-largest renter share on our list: 60%."

Lincoln, NE Boise, ID Raleigh, NC Des Moines, IA Austin, TX Phoenix, AZ Carson City, NV Oklahoma City, OK Salt Lake City, UT Santa Fe, NM

The study claims that in Boise the median income is $58,300 and the average rent is only $1,179. However, this doesn't seem like good news to ANYONE trying to rent in this area for the last few years. According to KTVB, The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development "found that the Boise City Metropolitan Statistical Area, which includes Ada, Canyon, Gem, Boise, and Owyhee counties, needs to build 4,000 new apartment units and 15,050 new single-family homes by 2021 to keep up with growth." And that's not all, according to KTVB, in order to afford a fair-market price rental, you'd need to make $16.77 an hour - that's twice the amount of Idaho's minimum wage of $7.25.