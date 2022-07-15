Being an adult can suck sometimes. While it has many advantages, many of us often wish we could go back to being a child and not having adult responsibilities. Working, having to make meals, having to pay bills, and all the stress that comes with being an adult aren't fun. One of the worst parts about being an adult is when you find a place to live and have to pay rent. Paying rent can be nice in terms of if something breaks it is the apartment's or landlord's responsibility, but having to pay much of your paycheck every month can be a downer. When it comes to paying rent, where you live plays a huge factor. A place near the beach or in the mountains will cost much more than a place in a city. Which cities are the best for paying rent though?

The Best and Worst Cities to Pay Rent

When it comes to paying rent, most people will be focused on price, but there is much more to it when deciding the best cities to pay rent in. You can get a cheap apartment, but if it is run down or in a bad area, is it worth it? On a list recently released by WalletHub, they ranked the top cities based on paying rent and did so by using quality of life, as well as rental market and affordability. When you put those two main categories with everything else, it was determined that out of 182 cities in the United States that Columbia, Maryland was voted the best city to pay rent in. Overland Park, Kansas was second, with Sioux Falls, South Dakota rounding out the top three. In terms of the worst cities to pay rent in, Detroit, Michigan was the worst, Memphis, Tennessee was just ahead, and San Bernardino, California rounded out the bottom three.

Is Idaho a Good Place to Pay Rent?

In the state of Idaho, while rent isn't as expensive as on the coast, it is higher than in some of the more inland states. Boise ranked on the list at 43. While the quality of life in Boise is good at 28, the rental market and affordability came in at 121. Boise has seen the market go up over the last couple of years, so this is not surprising. There was another Idaho city on the list, as Nampa came in at 168. The quality of life in Nampa was not viewed as favorably as Boise, with it coming in at 122 and the affordability and market at 142. The differences in quality of life are astonishing considering how close Nampa and Boise are to each other.

While rent may not be the absolute best in affordability in Idaho, it is much better than in other locations. For those looking to move to Boise, do so soon before the prices go up. Even with the extra cost, the quality of life proves that it may be worth the extra money compared to some other locations. You can have affordable rent, but if you live in the middle of nowhere, have leaks, or have to worry about being killed, it may not be worth it. Make sure to click the link above to check out the full list. Use this as a reminder too, don't forget to pay rent this month.

