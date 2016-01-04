Boise State 50-Acre Expansion Could Threaten Neighborhood

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Plans by Boise State to add 50 acres to its campus could threaten a local neighborhood.

The Idaho Statesman reports the bigger campus would allow more room for academic, research and athletic facilities and more student housing. The plan also aims for a vehicle-free campus center, which could increase traffic elsewhere. The neighbors who would be impacted by the expansion plans have mixed feelings about the plan.

They support the university but are not happy about losing their homes or at least the neighborhood feel. If Boise State grows as it expects, its student population will increase to 30,000-35,000 students in 30 years. The total campus population, including faculty staff, could reach 50,000.