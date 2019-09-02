Boise State-Florida State Re-Cap

What a weekend for Mountain West football with wins over the Big-10, Pac-12, ACC and the SEC.

Boise States 36-31 win over Florida State started a great Saturday for the Mountain West although the start of the game had no resemblance to the finish.

Down 31-13 Boise State appeared out matched by the Seminoles even though the Broncos were moving the ball well early.

Being a home game for Florida State in the very heat and humidity they are accustomed too one would have thought Boise State would have wilted away especially given the early deficit.

Just the opposite as the Broncos wore down the Seminoles and in fact scored 23 points in the final 17:51 minutes of the game to win 36-31.

BSU did it with a true freshman quarterback and a defense that came out of the locker room with a mission led by Curtis Weaver who was named game day captain.

There were so many highlights and tidbits from the game I thought it well to list them all as sent to us by the Boise State sports information department in a press release:

The Broncos’ 18-point comeback (down 31-13 in the second quarter) is the largest in program history against a Power 5 program.

The Broncos scored the final 23 points of Saturday’s contest, over the final 17:51...Boise State also held Florida State scoreless over the final 19:07 after giving up 31 points through the first 25:53.

Boise State is now 5-1 in season openers under Bryan Harsin (2014-present), and have won the last five such games.

Boise State’s defense held Florida State to zero points, 68 yards and four first downs in the second half.

Boise State is now 17-25 overall against Power 5 teams, and 16-9 since 2006.

The win over Florida State snapped a two-game Bronco slide against Power 5 opposition.

Boise State’s 57 rushing attempts were the second-most during Bryan Harsin’s tenure as head coach (2014-present)...the 57 carries was just two shy of the mark of 59 set Oct. 3, 2015 against Hawai’i.

Freshman quarterback Hank Bachmeier finished his college debut 30-for-51 for 407 yards, a touchdown, and an interception.

Bachmeier’s 407 passing yards are the most by a Bronco quarterback in his first start during the FBS Era (1996-present)...it is also the Boise State passing yardage record for a season opener.

Bachmeier’s 51 pass attempts tied for the fifth-most in Bronco single-game history with three other former Broncos (Brett Rypien, Travis Stuart, Keith Jarrett).

Bachmeier was 7-for-11 for 115 yards, seven first downs, and a touchdown on third down plays.

Redshirt junior running back Robert Mahone set new career highs for carries (24), rushing yards (142), and touchdowns (two)...his previous highs had been 12 carries (Dec. 16, 2017 vs. Oregon at the Las Vegas Bowl), and 35 yards (Sept. 29, 2018 at Wyoming).

Freshman running back George Holani ran 14 times for 70 yards and caught two passes for 33 yards in his collegiate debut.

Nine different Broncos caught a pass Saturday, led by five catches for 103 yards from CT Thomas, and eight catches for 78 yards and a touchdown from sophomore Khalil Shakir.

Junior wide receiver CT Thomas posted his first-career 100-yard receiving game, going for 103 yards on five catches...Thomas’ previous career high in receiving yardage was 89 (Nov. 24, 2018 vs. Utah State).

Khalil Shakir set career highs in receptions (eight) and receiving yards (78)...his previous bests were four catches and 59 yards against Fresno State last Nov. 9.

Redshirt senior kicker Eric Sachse tied the Boise State single-game record with five field goals (36, 36, 41, 26, 30), going 5-for-5 and converting all three PAT attempts.

Sachse tied the record of five previously accomplished by Eric Guthrie (Nov. 6, 1971 vs. Northern Arizona) and Roberto Moran (Nov. 2, 1985 vs. Idaho State).

Sachse’s five field goals were the most by a Bronco kicker in his debut, and he’s the first Bronco kicker to make at least four field goals in a game since Tyler Rausa on Sept. 26, 2015 at Virginia.

The Bronco defense made four sacks Saturday. One each from Chase Hatada, Kekaula Kaniho, Sonatane Lui, and Curtis Weaver.

Kaniho finished the game with 4.0 tackles-for-loss smong his six tackles.

The Broncos also forced a pair of fumbles, recovered by David Moa and Kekoa Nawahine.

Boise State’s 18 rushing attempts in the first quarter were the most by the Broncos in the opening stanza since 18 against Colorado State Sept. 6, 2014 (Bryan Harsin’s second game as HC).

Boise State had 19 rushes of five yards or more Saturday.

Redshirt junior STUD Curtis Weaver was Boise State’s fourth game captain

That's a lot of information to digest and it has to be done on a short week as the Broncos host Marshall Friday night.

In fact, speaking like a coach, the Florida State game is a done deal and it's time for the Broncos to prove themselves all over again. It's the one game at a time mentality and it's be great to see the Broncos on the Blue Friday night.