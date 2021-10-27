Boise State Football Conference Championship Hopes Fading

To say it's been a rough debut season for new Boise State head football coach Andy Avalos is an understatement. Avalos took over for former coach Bryan Harsin who accepted head duties at Auburn University to start the 2021 football season.

The Boise State Broncos have just three wins heading into Saturday's matchup with Colorado State, and have only five games remaining before the conference championship is set to begin on December 4. Boise State is coming off a bye week. On October 16, the team suffered a 24-17 loss to conference leaders Air Force.

The Broncos' current position in the standings is unfamiliar territory for the program in recent years. The last time the team finished a season outside of first or second place in their conference was 1998. In 2020, the team finished tied for first place, and only managed to play seven games due to the Covid-19 shortened season.

Boise State is currently tied for fourth place in the Mountain West Conference. They trail Air Force (6-2), Utah State (5-2), and Wyoming (4-3), and are tied with this weekend's opponent, Colorado State, with three wins and four losses. The Broncos have been the center of area media attention this week as they prepare for Saturday's big game.

This Saturday's game will be broadcast on 98.3 "The Snake," and has a start time of 5 P.M. The next opportunity for fans to see the team play at home will be Friday, November 12, when they host the Wyoming Cowboys.

We wish Boise State luck this weekend. Go Broncos!

