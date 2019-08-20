Boise State Football Faces Busy Week

After a brisk 3.6 mile hike to Table Rock on Sunday and having Monday off, the Boise State football team, was back at work today at their grass practice field in the shadow of Albertson's Stadium.

This is the week where the game plan for Florida State starts to be implemented, it's also the week we could learn who will start at quarterback and it's also the week that will end in a Fan Fest Celebration Saturday beginning at 11:30 a.m. with an open football practice and autograph session starting at 2 p.m.

The Broncos opened practice to the media for a 15-minute window and while during that window they just worked on individual skills including some passing drills for the quarterbacks.

Harsin had said he hoped to name a starting quarterback about ten days before the first game. That deadline will be tomorrow but some have told me the announcement might come Saturday after Fan Fest or during Harsin's first official press conference of the season Monday the 26th.

One thing is for sure, the season is fast approaching and while internally decisions have most likely already been made concerning lineups, etc., the time is quickly approaching when those decisions will be made public.