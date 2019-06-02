Boise State Hosting Open House on The Blue

You saw it all over the news: Boise State is getting a new turf. Yes, of course, it was going to be blue and yes, there will be a few modifications.

Well, now it's done and you can check it out.

Boise State University has announced that there will be an open house for the public on the brand new Blue. The world famous turf in Albertson's Stadium is installed, complete, and ready to host plenty of victories (and a couple of really huge Garth Brooks concerts) for the Boise State Bronco's football team.

According to the university, the turf that was replaced was just getting old. Old turf can mean some real painful falls for players. It also didn't cover all of the surface on the stadium floor, which meant when there was precipitation players were sliding all over the place when they ran out of bounds and off of the field. You can call this new turf that has been put down both bigger and better--literally.

If you want to see it for yourself of maybe you've never even been on it, you can do so at the 'Unveil The Blue' event THIS WEDNESDAY!

Curt Apsey, Athletic Director at Boise State University is inviting everyone out personally to see the field for themselves and meet some of the players! It opens up to the public at 6:00 p.m. this Wednesday, June 5th!