Boise State-Portland State 8:15 P.M. Kickoff

It was just a matter of time until ESPN assigned Boise State a late kickoff time. The first 8:15 p.m. kickoff of the 2019 season will be the Portland State game September 14th on the blue. The game will air on ESPN2

If history is any indicator that means an 8:30 p.m.or later boot!

Meantime, two other BSU home games, Marshall September 6th and Air Force September 20th will start at 7 p.m.

That leaves home games against Hawaii, Wyoming and New Mexico yet to be assigned a kickoff slot.

The Broncos open the season August 31st in Jacksonville, Florida against Florida State at 5 p.m. Boise time.

Meanwhile, it was announced today that ESPN will televise the Mountain West Championship game on December 7th at 2 p.m. Boise time. The location of that game is determined by what happens during the regular season.