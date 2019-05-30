BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX) – Transportation officials said motorists heading eastbound on Interstate 84 near the Pocatello/Salt Lake interchange may run into some delays overnight starting on Thursday.

Credit: Idaho Transportation Department

Traffic will be detoured tonight for motorists heading eastbound on I-84 toward Pocatello as crews work to complete girder placement on the newly constructed bridge, according to the Idaho Transportation Department.

As such, a temporary traffic pattern is expected to be in effect between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. while girders are placed. Drivers should anticipate reduced speeds through the work zone and pay close attention to signage, the department said, which will be in place to safely direct motorists through the area.

The work is part of the Salt Lake Interchange replacement project that started last year. Construction is scheduled for completion by late 2020.