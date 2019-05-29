Annual Hagerman Fossil Beds Star Party Planned For June

An annual event that allows people to gather at one of Idaho's most fossil rich national monuments to view stars is scheduled to take place in late June.

The Hagerman Fossil Beds National Monument will again play host to stargazing at a June 22 event at the visitor's center and Oregon Trail Overlook, according to details at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science website . The day's event will include a combination of solar viewing, hands-on activities and an orientation and discussion.

The star party will start at 2 p.m,. and last until roughly midnight. The monument is located approximately 35 miles northwest of Twin Falls, along Highway 30 in Hagerman. There is no cost to attend the event, and entrance to the monument is also free of charge.

Hagerman Fossil Beds National Monument spans more than 4,000 acres, and is known for its more than 200 different species of plant and animal fossils.