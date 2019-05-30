East Idaho Man Found Guilty of Producing Child Pornography

POCATELLO, Idaho (KLIX) An east Idaho sex offender has been sentenced on more charges related to the production and possession of child pornography.

Last week a federal jury found 34-year-old Lex Bennett Goodwin guilty on five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, transportation of child pornography, and possession of child pornography, according to U.S. Attorney Bart Davis' office. The federal jury in Pocatello began listening to the case on May 20 and came back with a verdict on May 23.

A sentencing enhancement was also added against Goodwin because he committed the crimes while he was already supposed to register as a sex offender. According to court documents the investigation of Goodwin began in September of 2017 when Google alerted authorities that child pornography had been uploaded to a Google account belonging to Goodwin.

Agents with Homeland Security Investigations was able to get search warrants for the account and found sexually explicit images of a sixteen-month-old child that Goodwin had produced. More images were found on Goodwin's cellphone and another online account, according to U.S. Attorney Bart Davis. Goodwin's sentencing is set for later in August.