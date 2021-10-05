Boise State Students Won’t Need Vaccine Passports for Football

It seems to me there are a lot of hoops to watch some really bad football. A couple of weeks ago I wrote a short story about the new COVID rules at Boise State’s Albertson’s Stadium. Students were going to be required to provide proof of vaccination or natural immunity before admission to a football game. It appears non-students wouldn’t face the same requirement. Never mind the two standards smack of discrimination.

COVID isn’t going away. It’s now a permanent environmental fixture. Are we supposed to be masked 20 years into the future?

BSU has now backed down. The policy was so cumbersome it was only going to slow down entry at the gates. How do you move nearly 40,000 people smoothly through entry? Oh, and the bigger issue? Governor Brad Little had stated earlier this year there would be no vaccine passports at state facilities, of which one is Boise State. I guess the academics initially didn’t believe they were required to follow the orders of the Chief. Hey, many campuses create speech codes and run afoul of constitutional rights. Administrators often need reminding they’re still in the United States of America.

In my previous story about the original plan, I referenced what we’ve witnessed in conferences in the south. Bigger stadiums and no mandates for masks or vaccines. There were no serious outbreaks of the disease. In fact, in the southeast, the numbers have been dropping dramatically.

I dread even getting a cold. I dread the flu, COVID, and cancer. I also know I don’t have a permanent lease on life and none against illness. And, judging by the current state of college football in Idaho, I’m staying home.

