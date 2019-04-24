Boise State University will Have First Woman President

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-This summer Boise State University will have the first ever female president since it was created in 1932. The Idaho State Board of Education named Dr. Marlene Tromp to serve as the seventh president of the Broncos for the next three years, at least.

The Green River, Wyoming native serves as the current Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor at the University of California in Santa Cruz. Dr. Tromp received her Ph.D. in English at the University of Florida, an M.A. in English from the University of Wyoming and a B.A. at Creighton University in Nebraska.

Dr. Tromp has held leadership roles at two of the West’s top universities and now she will become president of a third one,” said Dr. Linda Clark, State Board Member and Boise State Screening Committee Chair said in a prepared statement. “Boise State’s momentum has been building for years and Dr. Tromp is the right person to continue that momentum and to build on it moving forward. It was clear in surveys after the candidates visited Boise State last month that Dr. Tromp was the campus community’s top pick. The Board shares their enthusiasm about Boise State’s next president.

Dr. Tromp will take over at the university beginning July 1, with an annual salary of $425,000.