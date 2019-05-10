Boise Towne Square Mall Given All Clear After Evacuation

Within twenty minutes after announcing people needed to evacuate the Boise Towne Square Mall, the Boise Police Department has announced on Twitter the mall is safe and clear.

Boise Police say they evacuated the Boise Towne Square Mall around 1 p.m. on Friday, May 10.

KTVB reports one of their staff members was in the food court when an announcement was made about the incident. According to KTVB's employee, a person with a backpack was apprehended by police.

A few hours after the incident, the Boise Police Department said they took suspects into custody. They said one was wearing a load-bearing vest underneath a suit jacket, with wires sticking out of the vest. Police said they found out later that the wires were actually cell phone chargers.