Boise Woman Charged with 2nd Degree Murder

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-A 45-year-old Boise woman is behind bars facing second degree murder following an investigation early Thursday morning and found a man dead with gunshot wounds.

According to the Boise Police Department, Josina Regan was arrested after officers responded to a call on the 1900 block of N. Ancestor Ave. for a meidical emergency at around 4 a.m. When officers entered the home they found an adult male with gunshot wounds. First responders tried to save the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Further investigation led to the arrest of Regan and she was booked into the Ada County Jail. The police department has asked the public to report anything they may have witnessed or heard in the area of N. Hampton Road and W. Eshelman St., including gunshots or other suspicious activity.