Boise Woman Dies After Crash with Truck Near Shoshone

Monkey Business Images Ltd

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KLIX)-One person died at a hospital following a head-on crash with a semi-truck just outside of Shoshone Friday afternoon.

According to Idaho State Police, 54-year-old Deborah Woosley, of Boise, passed away at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center after she'd been flown there by helicopter. Woosley had been a passenger in a Pontiac G6 that had crossed the center line near Grape Street on U.S. 26 and hit a Peterbuilt semi-truck head-on at just before 5 p.m.

The driver of the Pontiac, Jade Norton, 29, of Boise was also flown to Boise, and a juvenile passenger in the car was taken to North Canyon Medical Center in Gooding. The truck driver, Bylan Geer, 22, of Wendell had not been wearing a seat belt, but ISP said he was not transported. The highway was blocked for about three hours while crews cleared the scene.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app
Filed Under: fatality, head-on, Hwy26, Idaho State Police, Shoshone
Categories: Magic Valley News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top