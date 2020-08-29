Boise Woman Dies After Crash with Truck Near Shoshone

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KLIX)-One person died at a hospital following a head-on crash with a semi-truck just outside of Shoshone Friday afternoon.

According to Idaho State Police, 54-year-old Deborah Woosley, of Boise, passed away at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center after she'd been flown there by helicopter. Woosley had been a passenger in a Pontiac G6 that had crossed the center line near Grape Street on U.S. 26 and hit a Peterbuilt semi-truck head-on at just before 5 p.m.

The driver of the Pontiac, Jade Norton, 29, of Boise was also flown to Boise, and a juvenile passenger in the car was taken to North Canyon Medical Center in Gooding. The truck driver, Bylan Geer, 22, of Wendell had not been wearing a seat belt, but ISP said he was not transported. The highway was blocked for about three hours while crews cleared the scene.