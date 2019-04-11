These lists get redundant. Boise appears to make nearly all of them. Sometimes even smaller cities in Idaho make a list but not often. The people writing the reviews can’t find us on the map or we don’t have enough sushi bars.

Denver and San Francisco make the list but you better have Wellingtons on your feet.

Boise is number 17 on the list of best places to live by US News and World Report . I’m not quite sure how Grand Rapids, Michigan placed ahead of Boise. Maybe someone on the magazine staff has a grandmother living there.

Austin, Texas is first. It has jazz music and poetry readings and sushi for everyone. It’s also a short drive out of town where you can see some real cowboys, however. Most current Austin residents are frightened by people who work for a living.

Salt Lake City is 24 th but between us, I find Ogden much nicer and with enough amenities to keep you busy in your spare time and without the downtown traffic issues. And a foreigner working at a convenience store in Salt Lake City was nasty when I asked him a question in English.