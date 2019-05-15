Some Guys Far Away Don’t Think Idaho is the Best Place to Live

I think Idaho is the best place on the planet. After all, I never wait in traffic jams going to and from work! I also like Idaho slightly better than Utah, although. Both are nice places with fine people, great restaurants and even greater views.

I guess it makes us the Denny Hamlin of states. We’re good, just not great.

US News and World Report also likes Utah. A lot more than Idaho. The magazine says Utah is the 4 th best place to live in America. Idaho? Not so much. Idaho is ranked 16 th . I guess it makes us the Denny Hamlin of states. We’re good, just not great.

Crime riddled Maryland is ahead of us. High tax Massachusetts is in the top 10 and the incredibly exciting Nebraska is ranked much higher than Idaho. And they’ve got a really bad football program.

Louisiana, which has floods, alligators, mosquitoes and hurricanes is dead last.

Idaho still scores very, very well with a healthy economy and a low crime rate. You can get more details by clicking here .