Boise’s Top Rated Restaurants for 2020

When your friends walk into a certain restaurant just assuming you'll be sitting at the bar because you frequent it so much, you know it's time to switch it up.

It's no secret that hubby and I are creatures of habit. At this point, our mail should probably be forwarded to Old Chicago's Downtown Boise location. It actually confuses our friends when they go there for dinner and don't run into us. I could probably eat there everyday for the rest of my life and be cool with it. Hubby, however, is ready to expand his horizons a little bit.

So where should we go on the evenings we don't want to cook and don't end up at OC? According to Trip Advisor, these are solid picks for great food and service based on their ratings program! Is YOUR favorite on the list?

Boise

Chandlers Steakhouse (4.5 out of 5 stars) Big City Coffee (4.5 out of 5 stars) Goldy's Breakfast Bistro (4.5 out of 5 stars) Barbacoa Grill (4.5 out of 5 stars) The Basque Market (4.5 out of 5 stars)

Meridian

Epi's A Basque Restaurant (5 out of 5 stars) Kahootz Pub & Eatery (4.5 out of 5 stars) Goodwood Barbecue Co (4.5 out of 5 stars) Lucky Fins Seafood Grill (4.5 out of 5 stars) Texas Roadhouse (4.5 out of 5 stars)

Eagle

Bacquet's Restaurant (5 out of 5 stars) Bardenay (4 out of 5 stars) Bodacious Pig Barbecue (4.5 out of 5 stars) Smoky Moutain Pizzeria Grill (4.5 out of 5 stars) Rembrants (4 out of 5 stars)

Nampa

Brick 29 (4.5 out of 5 stars) Thailand Express (4.5 out of 5 stars) The Egg Factory (4.5 out of 5 stars) Texas Roadhouse (4 out of 5 stars) The Tower Grill (4.5 out of 5 stars)

Caldwell