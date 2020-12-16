Bonner County Homicide Victim Found with Multiple Gunshots

SANDPOINT, Idaho (KLIX)-Authorities say a man was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in north Idaho last week.

According to the Bonner County Sheriff's Office, a body was reported on a road in the Upper Pack River area on Thursday, December 10. Investigators later identified the man as 38-year-old Brandon Vern Hurst, of Bonner County. In a brief statement the sheriff's office said Hurst's body had been dumped after he had been shot multiple times.

Evidence taken at the scene is being processed for DNA and fingerprints. The sheriff's office has asked the public for any information they may have on the crime.