Boy Scouts Program Changes Name to Reflect New Scouting Dynamics

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – Boy Scouts of America says it is changing the name of one of its main programs.

The national Scouting organization will change the name of “Boy Scouts” to “Scouts BSA” in an effort to better serve new Scouting dynamics. The name change does not affect the organization’s principal name – Boy Scouts of America – said Dave Kirk, executive director of the Snake River Council.

The name change is in response to girls being admitted into the “Boy Scout” program, for ages 11 to 17 years, beginning Feb. 1, 2019. The Cub Scout program, for ages 7 to 10 years, will keep its name, Kirk said.

Earlier this year, three Cub Scout units in the Snake River Council started allowing girls: one unit each in Eden, Jerome, and Twin Falls. Kirk said at the time that it was a “soft approach” to what the Scouting organization would be doing later with its Boy Scout program.

“We’ve had great reception with it,” he said Wednesday, noting that a big push now is to recruit even more girls. “Really, we want the whole family to be a part of Scouting.”

The Snake River Council is planning two days later this year to introduce the Scouting programs to more families, he said. One will be held in area schools on Sept. 18, the second will be held Oct. 13 at Twin Falls City Park.

Kirk said the changes will not be forced upon any troop. The decision to admit girls into a program is left up to the individual Scouting units.

“There will always be a choice,” he said.