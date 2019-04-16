Brad Paisley and Riley Green are coming to Salt Lake City in June and tickets are on sale now!

Brad Paisley is one of the most entertaining and hilarious Country artists that I would love to see! June 13th he will be in Salt Lake City with opening act Riley Green. Tickets range from $39 to around $89 per seat.

For those who don't know who Riley Green is, he is an upcoming Country artist whose most recent song "There Was This Girl" is all over the radio. Before he started recording music, he was on a reality CMT show called "Redneck Island."

If you haven't heard his most recent song you can check it out. It's one of my favorites right now. Who hasn't done a few crazy things to try to impress someone.



Who is a country artist you would love to see? Brad Paisley definitely has to be on that list for me.