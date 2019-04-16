3 People Charged in Boise Shooting

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX) – Three people have been arrested and charged after a shooting that happened in Boise.

Meridian resident Anthony Alcala, 20, has been charged with second degree murder and two counts of aggravated battery using a deadly weapon, according to the Boise Police Department.

Police said Jessica Lee Perez Timmons, 18, and Taja Ra McMurtrey-Winn, 22, both of Boise, have been charged with accessory to murder.

Boise police charged the three suspects in connection to the shooting of three victims between Sunday night and Monday morning near Palouse Street and South Owyhee Street. One of the victims, 19-year-old Briana Martinez of Boise, died because of the gunshot. The two others, a male and female, were listed in stable condition. Their names have not been released.

The three suspects were arrested Monday night at a house in Meridian after being questioned by police.

Motive for the shooting is still being investigated, police said, but they have learned there was an altercation between the suspects and victims before the shooting occurred.

The three suspects will be arraigned on April 16.