Buhl Man Killed in Industrial Accident

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Investigators are looking into the death of a Magic Valley man last week after an industrial accident in Buhl while working on a light pole.

The Ada County Coroner's Office released information on the death of 33-year-old Leodan Porta-Serva who died Friday April 12, from injuries he suffered the day before. The coroner's office determined the man died from blunt force trauma while he was working on a light pole in Buhl on Thursday last week.

Porta-Serva was working for Guerry, Inc. and had to be flown to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center were he was pronounced dead. According to an online profile Guerry, Inc. is listed as a goat and sheep ranching operation in Castleford, Idaho. The investigation is being handled by the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office.