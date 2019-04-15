Health District Plans Classes About Dangers of Vaping

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – The number of teenagers who smoke e-cigarettes is on the rise.

In an effort to help parents and teachers learn more about the dangers of vaping and the many vaping devices that teens use, South Central Public Health District (SCPHD) has planned classes in the Magic Valley.

“We are trying to help educate parents and teachers about the newest devices, what chemicals are in them, and how dangerous they can be,” SCPHD Health Education Specialist Cody Orchard said in a statement. “We want to give parents the right tools to protect their kids.”

Did you know, for instance, that vaping devices are disguised to look like hoodie drawstrings, flash drives, battery chargers and pens?

The health district said a recent survey from the Food and Drug Administration shows 3.6 million middle and high school students are now using e-cigarettes in the United States, an additional 1.5 million students since the previous year.

The popularity of e-cigarettes among youth raises concerns about early addiction, according to the health district, the effect of nicotine exposure on developing brains, exposure to harmful chemicals, and a potential transition over to traditional cigarettes.

If you’re a parent or teacher who are concerned about e-cigarette use among young people, you are welcome to attend one of the free classes:

7 p.m., April 24

Buhl High School

1 Indian Territory, Buhl

7 p.m., April 25

Shoshone High School

61 E Hwy 24, Shoshone

For more information, call (208) 737-5968.